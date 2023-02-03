Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after purchasing an additional 583,608 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

