The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

SRV traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $36.27. 25,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,219. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13.

Insider Activity at The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $162,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) by 166.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile



The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

