The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Estée Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $268.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $324.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,522,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after acquiring an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,635,000 after acquiring an additional 135,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,193,000 after acquiring an additional 122,834 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

