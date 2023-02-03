The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Sells $1,912,680.00 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fabrizio Freda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

EL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.31. 766,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,480. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $324.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,097.8% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

