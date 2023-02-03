The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.62 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

