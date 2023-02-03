The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05), Briefing.com reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of THG opened at $137.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.24. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $123.36 and a 1-year high of $155.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

