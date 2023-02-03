The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $74.61. 1,451,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,217 shares of company stock worth $4,208,131. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

