The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hershey were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank increased its position in Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Hershey by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Trading Up 4.0 %

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $234.42 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.23.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

