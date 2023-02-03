The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) vs. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Critical Contrast

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and Pinduoduo's gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $16.71 million 1.06 -$4.98 million ($0.58) -2.07 Pinduoduo $14.74 billion N/A $1.22 billion $2.98 33.43

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinduoduo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -21.47% -17.27% -15.83% Pinduoduo 24.08% 34.80% 16.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The OLB Group and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinduoduo 0 2 12 0 2.86

Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $87.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.16%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of The OLB Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The OLB Group has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats The OLB Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

