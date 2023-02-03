The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Lowered by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock opened at $245.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $294.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

