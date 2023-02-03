The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,969. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

