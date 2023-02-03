The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news,

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DIS

NYSE DIS traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $111.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,005,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

The Walt Disney Co



The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.



