Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.70-$23.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.30 billion-$45.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.96 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY23 guidance to $23.70 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $653.45.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $588.06. 453,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $230.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $6,976,653. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

