Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $653.45.

NYSE:TMO opened at $587.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,653. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

