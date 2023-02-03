Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $630.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $620.00 to $630.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $653.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $589.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.77. The stock has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $6,976,653 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

