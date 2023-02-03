Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Achieves $354.80 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $354.80 million and approximately $55.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00089999 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00061775 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010383 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00024675 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000130 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,017,148,464 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
