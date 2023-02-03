Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.97

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.97 and last traded at $119.58, with a volume of 137824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.97.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

