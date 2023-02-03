Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,824. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69.

Insider Activity at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

In related news, President Jason H. Brady purchased 30,000 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,670.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jason H. Brady bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust ( NASDAQ:TBLD Get Rating ) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

