Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27). Approximately 2,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 37,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.30 ($0.28).

Thruvision Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.44. The firm has a market cap of £32.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Insider Activity

In other Thruvision Group news, insider Victoria Balchin acquired 45,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £9,981.62 ($12,327.55).

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

