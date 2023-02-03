Thunder Brawl Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,175.63 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $2,175.63 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00420924 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.22 or 0.28710292 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00466144 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02051174 USD and is down -33.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,812.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

