TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Stock Price Up 3%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.27 and last traded at $101.27. 2,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

