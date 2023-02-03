Tokocrypto (TKO) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $179.81 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.81 or 0.00406481 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,725.20 or 0.28531988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00530361 BTC.

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.