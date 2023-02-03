TomoChain Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, TomoChain has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $38.28 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,202,125 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

