Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$29.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TPZ opened at C$19.62 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.96 and a twelve month high of C$24.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.54.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$81.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,312,160.45. In related news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total value of C$84,318.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,552.89. Also, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at C$9,312,160.45.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

