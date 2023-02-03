TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $25.97

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.97, but opened at $26.99. TORM shares last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 49,997 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -201.77.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 5,904.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 966,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TORM by 7,393.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 859,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth $5,933,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TORM by 2,267.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 412,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TORM in the second quarter valued at $4,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
