Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.06

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.06 and traded as high as $38.00. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 21,101 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,341.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $743,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 57,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

