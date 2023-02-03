Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.06

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.06 and traded as high as $38.00. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 21,101 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,341.47%.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
