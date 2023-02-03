Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $944.48

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 944.48 ($11.66) and traded as high as GBX 980 ($12.10). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 950 ($11.73), with a volume of 209,491 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.67) target price on shares of Tracsis in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 962.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 944.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of £289.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,400.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

In other news, insider Liz Richards purchased 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 870 ($10.74) per share, with a total value of £24,995.10 ($30,869.58). In related news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.77), for a total transaction of £85,007.60 ($104,986.54). Also, insider Liz Richards acquired 2,873 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 870 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,995.10 ($30,869.58).

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

