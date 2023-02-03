Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 8,997 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 6,593 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

TSN traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 689,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,019. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

