Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $176.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.26. The company had a trading volume of 87,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,072. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $188.00.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

