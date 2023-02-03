Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $177.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TT. Argus raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.06.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $185.65 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $194.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.69 and a 200-day moving average of $162.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

