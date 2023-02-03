Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $188.23 and last traded at $186.77, with a volume of 400671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.65.

The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after buying an additional 755,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

