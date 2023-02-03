Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $8.20-$8.50 EPS.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.15. The company had a trading volume of 735,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.48. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $302,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TT. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.