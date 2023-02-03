TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRU. Barclays cut shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.59. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.