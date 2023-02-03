Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,600 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,787 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,804,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.4 %

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

KDP stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

