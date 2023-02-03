Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Travelers Companies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Travelers Companies by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,969 shares of company stock worth $7,552,008. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $181.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

