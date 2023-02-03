Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $13.27 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Illumina by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Illumina by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 3.5% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $224.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $371.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.32.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

