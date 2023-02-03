Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $14.42 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.69.

NYSE:HLT opened at $147.09 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

