Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.53 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

