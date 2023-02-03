Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.89 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,016,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 10,810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after acquiring an additional 831,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.13 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

