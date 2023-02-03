Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,515,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $337.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $344.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

