Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,890 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corteva were worth $18,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

