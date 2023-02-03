Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,229 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.58. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

