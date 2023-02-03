Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 6,770 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Marriott International by 51.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $176.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

