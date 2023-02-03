Treatt (LON:TET) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Treatt (LON:TET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 780 ($9.63) target price on the stock.

Treatt Stock Down 0.2 %

TET stock opened at GBX 629.60 ($7.78) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 638.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 641.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.34. Treatt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 503.36 ($6.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,170 ($14.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £383.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,866.36.

Treatt Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Treatt Company Profile

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 26,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.50), for a total value of £160,393.68 ($198,090.26).

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

