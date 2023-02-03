Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.72.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.15. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 149.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

