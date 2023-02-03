Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tritax Big Box REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 175 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTBXF remained flat at $1.97 during midday trading on Friday. 696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.