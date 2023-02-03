Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.13 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.04%. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Triumph Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.68 EPS.

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TGI opened at $12.22 on Friday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $794.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Triumph Group

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGI. Robert W. Baird cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

