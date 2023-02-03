Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Reduced by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.19. 1,891,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

