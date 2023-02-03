Truist Financial Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average is $164.97. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,447,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,317,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.