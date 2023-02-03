Truist Financial Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average is $164.97. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,447,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,317,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

