TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

TTEC stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. TTEC has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 702.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

